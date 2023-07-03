PM to chair cabinet meeting to extend Afghan refugees’ stay

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is scheduled to preside over a meeting of the federal cabinet today.

The meeting is expected to take up a nine-point agenda.

The extension in the period of stay of Afghan refugees in Pakistan is a part of the agenda. The two-year extension of the stay of Afghan refugees here expired on June 30.

The Interior Ministry has suggested a further extension of six months.

Moreover, the HEC Amendment Bill and the five-year National Sports Policy are also part of the agenda.

A waste disposal project for Islamabad is also included in the agenda.