PM to chair cabinet meeting to extend Afghan refugees’ stay
Nine-point agenda includes HEC Amendment Bill, five-year National Sports Policy
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is scheduled to preside over a meeting of the federal cabinet today.
The meeting is expected to take up a nine-point agenda.
The extension in the period of stay of Afghan refugees in Pakistan is a part of the agenda. The two-year extension of the stay of Afghan refugees here expired on June 30.
The Interior Ministry has suggested a further extension of six months.
Moreover, the HEC Amendment Bill and the five-year National Sports Policy are also part of the agenda.
A waste disposal project for Islamabad is also included in the agenda.
