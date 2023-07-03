Pakistan to get first tranche of $1.1bn under IMF deal in July: PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif presided over a meeting of the federal cabinet today.

Prime Minister Sharif said the country was faced with challenges for 14 to 15 months, and efforts will be made to confront them.

The Sweden incident has hurt the sentiments of Muslims across the world, adding the Pakistani nation strictly condemned the incident. He also suggested action against the culprit without any delay.

A narrative of Islamophobia and discrimination has been built in the West, the PM insisted, adding the OIC special meeting also denounced the incident. The OIC demanded the culprits to be brought to book and prevention of such incidents.

He also congratulated the entire cabinet, especially the finance minister and his team, on the signing of a deal with the IMF. Pakistan will get the first tranche of $1.1 billion under the standby agreement in July.

Shehbaz Sharif told the cabinet that the foreign minister made great efforts at the diplomatic level.

The UN secretary general has asked if more help was needed

The foreign minister told the UN that the work is done and now there was no need for further help, Shehbaz added.

China helped Pakistan several months before the deal, the PM disclosed.

The extension in the period of stay of Afghan refugees in Pakistan was also part of the agenda. The two-year extension of the stay of Afghan refugees here expired on June 30.

The Interior Ministry has suggested a further extension of six months.

Moreover, the HEC Amendment Bill and the five-year National Sports Policy are also part of the agenda.

A waste disposal project for Islamabad is also included in the agenda.