Pakistan, Japan explore collaboration in skilled manpower exchange for employment

In an official visit to Japan, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari conveyed his appreciation for the warm reception and hospitality extended by the Japanese government.

During a joint press conference with his Japanese counterpart, Minister Zardari expressed his desire to enhance the economic and strategic partnership between Pakistan and Japan, highlighting the positive bilateral relations shared by the two nations.

Bilawal, who was visiting Japan for the first time, stressed the importance of strengthening ties between the two countries. He acknowledged the existing friendly relations and conveyed Pakistan’s commitment to further expanding cooperation in various sectors, particularly investment, and trade.

“Pakistan and Japan have maintained good relations over the years, and I am pleased to be here to explore opportunities for greater collaboration,” said the foreign minister. “We seek to enhance our economic and strategic partnership, foster greater investment, and expand cooperation across different sectors with Tokyo.”

One key aspect of the partnership discussed during the press conference was the potential for Pakistan to provide skilled manpower to Japan for employment opportunities.

The minister highlighted the abundance of talented individuals in Pakistan and expressed his hope for increased collaboration in sectors where Japan requires a skilled workforce.