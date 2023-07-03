Magnitude 6.2 earthquake jolts Indonesia’s Papua

An earthquake with magnitude 6.2 struck off Indonesia’s Papua province on Monday, the national geophysics agency said.

According to details, the epicenter of the quake was at a depth of 33 km. There was no tsunami potential.

The quake was strongly felt in Jayapura, the capital of Papua, said officials.

So far, there were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

Indonesia lies at the intersection of the Ring of Fire (also known as the Rim of Fire) where many volcanic eruptions and earthquakes occur.