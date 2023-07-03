Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Global

Magnitude 6.2 earthquake jolts Indonesia’s Papua

There was no tsunami potential
Samaa Web Desk Jul 03, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
Photo/File
Photo/File

An earthquake with magnitude 6.2 struck off Indonesia’s Papua province on Monday, the national geophysics agency said.

According to details, the epicenter of the quake was at a depth of 33 km. There was no tsunami potential.

The quake was strongly felt in Jayapura, the capital of Papua, said officials.

So far, there were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

Indonesia lies at the intersection of the Ring of Fire (also known as the Rim of Fire) where many volcanic eruptions and earthquakes occur.

indonesia

earthquake

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Taboola

Taboola ads will show in this div

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular