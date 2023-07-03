President Alvi visits Islamic Museum during Madina visit

During his ongoing visit to Saudi Arabia, President Dr Arif Alvi also visited the Islamic Museum in Madina.

President Alvi visited the museum adjacent to the Masjid-e-Nabwi along with his family.

The museum’s chairman, Sheikh Dr Nasir Al-Zahrani, welcomed the president.

Pakistan’s Consul General Khalid Majeed also accompanied him.

President Alvi gained useful information about Prophet Muhammad’s life (PBUH) at the museum.

The president was also briefed about the Islamic culture and civilization. He also took keen interest in the Islamic and cultural models at the museum.

The museum chairman told the president that the space has been established under the auspices of the Muslim World League.

The museum will also be introduced in other Islamic countries also, he added.

President Alvi appreciated the efforts of Muslim World League.