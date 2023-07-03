Two soldiers embrace martyrdom in Hoshab attack

Two military personnel embraced martyrdom during a security patrol operation in the Balor area of Balochistan’s Hoshab district, the military’s media wing said on Sunday.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), an operation was launched based on credible intelligence concerning the movement of a group of terrorists.

The statement added that the terrorists were linked with firing incidents on security forces and civilians and planting improvised explosive devices in the Hoshab area.

“While [the] establishment of blocking positions to cut the escape routes was underway, a party of terrorists tried to ambush closing in patrol and opened fire onto security forces.”

As a result of the heavy exchange of fire, Major Saqib Hussain and Naik Baqir Ali embraced martydorm, while another soldier sustained injuries, the ISPR mentioned.

“Security Forces, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart such attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan,” the military’s media wing said.

3 terrorists wiped out in DI Khan clash

Meanwhile, three terrorists were killed during an exchange of fire with the security forces in Dera Ismail (DI) Khan’s general area Kulachi.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), security forces conducted an Intelligence Based Operation in general area Kulachi.

“During the conduct of the operation, after an intense fire exchange, three terrorists were sent to hell. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists,” it added.