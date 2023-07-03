PM Shehbaz to attend SCO summit virtually

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will participate in the 23rd meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Heads of States in videoconference format on Tuesday (July 4).

As per details, the invitation to the Prime Minister to attend the meeting has been given by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his capacity as the current Chair of the SCO.

During the meeting, the world leaders will deliberate on important global and regional issues and chart the future direction of cooperation among SCO member states.

Iran, Belarus, and Mongolia have been invited as Observer States.

As per the SCO tradition, Turkmenistan has also been invited as the guest of the Chair.

Shehbaz Sharif’s participation in the meeting illustrates the high importance that Pakistan attaches to the SCO – as an important forum for regional security and prosperity, and enhanced engagement with the region.

The other SCO member states that have been invited by India are Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan.

Heads of six international and regional organisations – UN, ASEAN, CIS, CSTO, EAEU, and CICA – have also been invited to the summit.

Moreover, Heads of the two SCO Bodies – the Secretariat and the SCO RATS – will also be present.

This year, the theme of the summit is ‘Towards a SECURE SCO’.

The SECURE acronym – which was coined by the Indian Prime Minister at the 2018 SCO Qingadao Summit— stands for Security; Economy and Trade; Connectivity; Unity; Respect for Sovereignty and Territorial Integrity; and Environment.