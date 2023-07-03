Ahsan Khan meets his Bollywood idol Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Dubai, fans ecstatic!

Pakistan’s talented actor and host Ahsan Khan has met his all-time favourite Indian actor Nawaz Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Dubai.

The Pakistani model turned TV actor shared a photo of the two actors on his Instagram account, captioning it, “The very best actors have good technique and exceptional talent. Acting techniques, like projecting your voice and movement on stage, can be learned and finessed, improving any talent. The extra edge that extraordinary natural talent brings is something that cannot be taught and is what makes great actors stand out. With my favourite.”

The two actors are known for their versatile acting skills, and they have both starred in critically acclaimed films and dramas. Khan is best known for his work in Pakistani television dramas, while Siddiqui is a star of the Indian film industry.

In the photo, Khan and Siddiqui are seen posing together in front of a skyline. Both actors are smiling and look relaxed.

Ahsan Khan’s fans were excited to see the photo, and they took to the comments section to express their admiration for both actors.

One fan wrote, “ Two most favourite actors of mine!.“ Another fan said, “love the lollywood& bollywood combo.”