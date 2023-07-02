Rift within PTI widens as Parvez Khattak’s allegations against Imran ‘rejected’

The aftermath of the May 9 arson incident has sparked a profound schism within the ranks of the former ruling party as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Sunday rejected Pervez Khattak’s accusations that Imran Khan was the mastermind behind the chaos.

The PTI spokesperson took to Twitter to respond, denouncing the allegations as absurd, baseless, and rooted in falsehoods.

Challenging Khattak’s claims, the spox highlighted that he was actively involved in all party decisions during his tenure as provincial president.

He also questioned Khattak’s failure to resign from his position and party membership if he had disagreements with the decisions being made.

The statement further emphasised that Imran Khan has consistently advocated for peaceful protests throughout his 27-year political career.

Drawing attention to Khattak’s intentions, the PTI spokesperson urged him to decide whether he wishes to remain within the party or not, instead of resorting to false allegations.

The spokesperson underscored that Khattak is well aware that leaving PTI would mark the end of his political future, as the Pakistani nation has already formed opinions on the matter.

The statement suggested that Khattak’s attempts to restore his lost honor through baseless accusations would prove futile.