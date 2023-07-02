Unlock hidden features: Discover the secret menu inside your iPhone

Apple’s iPhone is said to have a hidden ‘secret menu’ that can be accessed by entering specific codes using the digital keypad.

This secret menu provides access to various features that reveal information about call forwarding, signal strength, and device security, among other things.

To enter the secret menu, users need to input a combination of numbers and symbols into the phone’s dialer, as if making a call. In most cases, pressing the ‘call’ button brings up the menu page. These codes rely on Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD), a communications protocol used by technicians to communicate with the network and deliver information to devices.

Find out your REAL signal strength

One of the features accessible through these codes is the ability to check the actual signal strength of your iPhone. By entering 3001#12345# into the dialer (after disabling Wi-Fi), users can access Field Test Mode and view technical data about their phone, including the signal strength indicated by RSRP values.

Hide your caller ID

Another feature allows users to hide their caller ID when making calls. By entering *67 (in the U.S.) or #31# (in Europe) before dialing the desired number, the caller’s number will be concealed. However, the availability of this function depends on the network and may not be universally supported.

Find your IMEI number to protect your phone

The secret menu also provides the IMEI number, which is unique to each device and can be used to block a lost or stolen phone. By dialing *#06#, users can view their IMEI number and then contact their carrier for assistance if needed.

See if your calls are being forwarded

Furthermore, users can check if their calls are being forwarded by dialing *#67#. This allows them to verify forwarding settings, including whether calls are being redirected to voicemail or elsewhere.

Enable call barring

Enabling call barring, which blocks incoming calls, can be done by dialing #33# to check the status or using 33SIM PIN# to activate it. To disable call barring, users can enter #33PIN#.

Divert your calls to another phone

Lastly, users can divert their calls to another phone by entering *21PHONENUMBER# (replace PHONENUMBER with the desired phone number). In case of any error, *72 can be used instead of *21. To deactivate call diversion, simply enter *21#.

It’s important to note that these features may vary depending on the network provider and specific device settings.