Jannat Mirza reveals turning down roles in ‘Parizaad’, ‘Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay’

Jannat Mirza, a popular TikTok star from Pakistan, recently disclosed that she had received offers for roles in the dramas “Parizaad” and “Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay,” but ultimately turned them down.

During an interview, Mirza revealed that she had been approached for the role of Kubra Khan in “Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay” and Ushna Shah in “Parizaad.” However, she was in Japan at the time and expressed her regrets, explaining that she couldn’t make it to Pakistan for the auditions.

Reflecting on the missed opportunities, Jannat Mirza expressed her admiration for Kubra Khan and Ushna Shah, acknowledging their extensive experience in the industry. She believed that they had portrayed the roles exceptionally well in the respective dramas.

Mirza wondered if the audience would have appreciated her acting if she had attempted those roles, but she had high regard for the talented actresses who ultimately took them up.

Jannat Mirza further shared that she currently has several scripts for different dramas, which she is in the process of finalizing. She expressed excitement that fans will soon be able to witness her acting skills in these upcoming projects.