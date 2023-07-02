Watch Live
Alia Bhatt faces backlash for ‘Unprofessional’ behavior

Alia Bhatt's inaugural Hollywood film, 'Heart of Stone', is set to premiere on Netflix on August 11
Samaa Life&Style Editors Jul 02, 2023
Alia Bhatt, the Bollywood superstar, has faced criticism from fans who labeled her as ‘unprofessional’ due to her behavior during the promotional campaign for her debut Hollywood film, ‘Heart of Stone’.

A video from an interview featuring the Indian actress alongside co-stars Jamie Dornan and Gal Gadot has gone viral on social media, sparking the controversy.

Social media users expressed their dissatisfaction with Bhatt’s sitting posture during the promotional event, deeming it unprofessional. Numerous individuals commented on the actress’s unusual body language, which they considered unsuitable for an international film star.

Comparisons were drawn to the behavior of other Bollywood stars, such as Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, and Ali Fazal, who reportedly exhibited professionalism during similar events.

Alia Bhatt’s inaugural Hollywood film, ‘Heart of Stone’, is set to premiere on Netflix on August 11.

Hollywood

Alia Bhatt

