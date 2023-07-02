Security forces wipe out 3 terrorists in DI Khan clash

Three terrorists were killed during an exchange of fire with the security forces in Dera Ismail (DI) Khan’s general area Kulachi, the military’s media wing said on Sunday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), security forces conducted an Intelligence Based Operation in general area Kulachi.

“During the conduct of the operation, after an intense fire exchange, three terrorists were sent to hell. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists,” it added.

It further added the killed terrorists remained actively involved in various terrorist activities against security forces, Police and innocent civilians.

They were also highly wanted for conducting a raid on a Police CP in Kulachi on 11 April 2022, which resulted in Shahadat of five brave police constables.

Sanitisation of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area. The security Forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism, added ISPR.