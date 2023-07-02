Pakistan announces to collect all Hajj expenses in US dollars from next year

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Talha Mehmood addressing a post-Hajj press conference on Sunday announced to collect all expenses of Hajj in US dollars from the next year.

He congratulated the 160, 000 Pakistanis pilgrims on performing the Hajj.**

Praising the efforts of the Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Muhammed bin Salman, he said no untoward incident was reported during Hajj 2023 in Jamarat while most of the pilgrims seemed satisfied with the arrangements.

“We can compare this Hajj with 2019 because not all pilgrims performed Hajj in 2022,” he added.

It is pertinent to note that month-long post-Hajj flight operation commenced on Sunday, ensuring a smooth and memorable conclusion for nearly 82,000 government Hajj scheme pilgrims and facilitating their reunion with their families.

The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) along with private airlines including Airblue, Serene Air, and Saudi Airlines will work together to facilitate the safe return of Pakistani pilgrims.