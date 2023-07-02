Max Verstappen wins Austrian Grand Prix, extends series lead

Max Verstappen won the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday to take another step towards a third successive world title.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc finished second to split the Red Bulls at their home circuit with Sergio Perez completing the podium at Spielberg.

This was double world champion Verstappen’s seventh win out of nine this season and his fifth successive victory.

Perez has won the other two races.

It followed the Dutchman’s success in Saturday’s sprint and with the fastest lap gave him a maximum 34 points from the weekend.

“That is the full sweep, classy Max, very very classy,” said Red Bull boss Christian Horner over the team radio.

“The car was on fire!” replied Verstappen after his 42nd career win.

He leads Perez by 81 points going into next weekend’s British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

Despite a third title being his to lose Verstappen said he preferred to take it one race at a time.

“I don’t like to think about that yet I’m just enjoying the moment driving this car, working with the team” he said.

“I think the whole weekend we have done a really good job, the sprint weekend is always very hectic and a lot of things can go wrong and luckily a lot of things went right for us this weekend.”.