This is what Mathira watch in her free time

Mathira, Pakistani multi-talented showbiz personality, recently criticized the government, expressing her concerns over the fluctuating petrol prices and the resulting hardships faced by the people.

During a conversation with a private TV channel, she revealed that she hasn’t had the opportunity to watch popular movies like ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ and ‘London Nahi Jaon Gi’ yet, citing her busy schedule as a mother. However, she mentioned that after 11 pm, she finds time to unwind by watching Cartoon Network.

In continuation, the actress expressed her desire to watch numerous movies and suggested that Pakistani films should be made available on popular streaming platforms like Netflix and other OTT services. This way, individuals like herself could easily access and enjoy these movies. While Mathira acknowledged the abundance of ongoing dramas in her life, she made it clear that she has no intentions of pursuing acting roles in any dramas, seeking forgiveness from God in this regard.

Furthermore, the Pakistani-Zimbabwean modelvoiced her concerns about the current state of the country, referring to it as a dark period. She emphasized that the prevailing inflation is causing distress to the middle-class population, including herself.

The model specifically highlighted the erratic fluctuations in petrol prices, where a reduction of 5 to 10 rupees is quickly followed by a subsequent increase of 20 rupees, exacerbating the difficulties faced by the people. Despite the challenging circumstances, Mathira expressed a glimmer of hope, believing that miracles can happen and bring relief to the nation.