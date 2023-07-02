Saudi Arabia detains 17,615 people for attempting to perform Hajj without permits

Saudi Arabia Director of Public Security and Chairman of the Hajj Security Committee Lt. Gen. Muhammad Al Bassami has revealed that the security authorities have arrested 17,615 people while attempting to perform the Hajj pilgrimage without a permit.

These include 9,509 people who violated labor, residency and border security regulations.

The security authorities also busted 105 fake Hajj campaigns in various regions of the Kingdom and those in charge of the campaigns were arrested and referred to the Public Prosecution.

Al-Bassami said a total of 202,695 people who did not have a Hajj permit were sent back from the Makkah entry points. A total of 128,999 vehicles that were not licensed to enter Makkah and the holy sites were also turned back.

He said a total of 33 people who transported pilgrims who did not have Hajj permits were arrested as of Friday, June 30, and referred to the seasonal administrative committees under the General Directorate of Passports at the entrances to Makkah to implement the regulations against them.

Al-Bassami confirmed that the Hajj security forces implemented the security and organizational plans related to Hajj with high efficiency and professionalism, according to the Saudi Gazette.