Haramain Railway sets record transporting pilgrims on 1st day of Hajj

33,494 Hajj pilgrims were transported in 129 trips by the railway
Samaa Web Desk Jul 02, 2023
Haramain Railway. PHOTO/FILE
The Saudi Railway Company (SAR) has set a new record for transporting pilgrims to Makkah on the first day of Hajj 2023, the company said in a statement.

According Saudi Gazette, SAR said the Haramain High-Speed Railway set a record by transporting more than 33,000 Hajj pilgrims to Makkah on the first day of this Hajj season.

A total of 33,494 Hajj pilgrims were transported in 129 trips by the railway, SAR said, adding that the rate of on-time arrival of trips according to the schedule reached 98%.

The Haramain High-Speed Railway is one of the most important means of transportation that the pilgrims use, as it facilitates their travelfrom and to the holy city with ease, safety and security.

