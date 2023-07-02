Haramain Railway sets record transporting pilgrims on 1st day of Hajj

The Saudi Railway Company (SAR) has set a new record for transporting pilgrims to Makkah on the first day of Hajj 2023, the company said in a statement.

According Saudi Gazette, SAR said the Haramain High-Speed Railway set a record by transporting more than 33,000 Hajj pilgrims to Makkah on the first day of this Hajj season.

A total of 33,494 Hajj pilgrims were transported in 129 trips by the railway, SAR said, adding that the rate of on-time arrival of trips according to the schedule reached 98%.

The Haramain High-Speed Railway is one of the most important means of transportation that the pilgrims use, as it facilitates their travelfrom and to the holy city with ease, safety and security.