KSA: Prince Talal bin Mansour bin Abdulaziz Al Saud passes away

Saudi Arabia Prince Talal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud passed away. It was confirmed by the Royal Court of Saudi Arabia.

According to the Saudi Arabia official media, the royal court of Saudi Arabia has announced the death of Prince Talal bin Mansour bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, his funeral prayer was performed in the Grand Mosque of Makkah after Asr prayer and he was laid to rest.

Prince Talal was a leading member of the Saudi royal family and served as the governor of the Asir region.

He was the president of the Saudi Arabia Football Federation.

A number of condolences messages poured in from across the country on his death.

According to Arab media, the prince was known for his humanitarian work and his efforts to promote education and healthcare in the country.

According to the Saudi official news agency, the loss of Prince Talal bin Mansour bin Abdulaziz is a great tragedy for Saudi Arabia while his family, friends and the people of the kingdom paid rich tribute to departed soul.