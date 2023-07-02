FM Bilawal optimistic about fortifying Pakistan-Japan partnership

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said Pakistan and Japan have the potential to increase bilateral trade in diverse sectors for mutual benefit.

He was speaking at a function organized by the Pakistani diaspora in Tokyo today (Sunday).

The Foreign Minister said both countries can benefit from investment in agriculture and livestock.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said the incumbent government is working on economic diplomacy to bring prosperity to the country.

He said Pakistan can learn from Japan’s advancement in Information Technology and other fields.

The Foreign Minister said during his meeting with Japanese leadership and entrepreneurs, he will urge them to enhance trade and investment in Pakistan.

He said Pakistan has over sixty-five percent population of youth and we can exploit this human resource through skills-based education and training.

The Foreign Minister urged Pakistani overseas particularly businessmen to play their role in an increase in trade between the two countries and also strengthening of bilateral relations.

Bilawal invites Japanese companies to unlock bilateral trade potential

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that during my visit to Japan, I interacted with executives from notable Japanese companies at reception Pakistan embassy in Japan.

“Encouraging to see the eagerness for unlocking Pakistan and Japan potential in diverse fields including trade, agriculture, technology, Education, skilled workforce, clean energy, and disaster management,” the foreign minister said.