Nissanka century books Sri Lanka’s World Cup spot

Pathum Nissanka’s sublime unbeaten 101 propelled Sri Lanka to a place in this year’s Cricket World Cup in India as the 1996 winners trounced hosts Zimbabwe by nine wickets on Sunday.

Sri Lanka had bowled out Zimbabwe for a modest 165 inside 33 overs and Nissanka never gave the hosts a hope of victory with his superb innings in their Super Six stage match.

This means that the Islanders have ensured that they have not missed any ICC event since 1975 and have participated in every World Cup since 1975.

Zimbabwe can still qualify if they beat Scotland on Tuesday.

West Indies are out of the race for World Cup, as they lost to Zimbabwe, Netherlands and Scotland. They are the first former champions to fail to qualify for World Cup.

On the other hand Sri Lanka have won all six matches in the qualifying round and have qualified for the event with 100% record.