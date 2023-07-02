Monsoon rains: NDMA issues urban flooding alert in cities

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) issued an alert on the flooding in low-lying areas of cities during monsoon rains likely to start from 3rd to 8th July.

The NDMA asked the relevant authorities to ensure precautionary measures during rains.

There NDMA said there is a chance to share urban flooding in Peshawar, Lahore, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi and Islamabad from July 4 to 7.

Fear of landslides in Murree, Galiyat

The national disaster management authority said that there is a fear of landslides in Murree Galiyat, Gilgit Baltistan (GB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and hilly areas.

The authority sent letters to provincial disaster management authorities, national highway authority NHA, district administrations and rescue institutions.