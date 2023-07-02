After winning elections, PMLN to end inflation on priority basis: Nawaz

Pakistan Muslim League-N and former Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif has said that after winning the upcoming elections, PMLN will end inflation on a priority basis.

Former prime minister held an important meeting with the Pakistan Muslim League (PMLN) Gulf delegation in Dubai.

PML-N leader was briefed about the high morale of the party workers based in the Gulf countries including the UAE.

During the meeting, the delegation inquired about the well-being of Nawaz Sharif, while PMLN delegation also met PMLN Senior Vice President and Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

Meanwhile, Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz discussed the strategy of the upcoming elections with the delegation.

Nawaz Sharif assured and said that the Muslim League-N will quickly overcome the problems of Pakistan.

Nawaz Sharif said that he saluted his party workers who were facing difficult situations.

SAMAA TV citing sources reported Pakistan People’s Party leadership is expected to have another meeting with PMLN supremo Nawaz Sharif.