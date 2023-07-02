Tareen returns from UK

Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party Patron-in-Chief Jahangir Tareen has reached Pakistan from London.

Jahangir Tareen had travelled to the UK before Eid for his annual medical check-up.

Tareen underwent various tests in London.

On Saturday, the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party kicked off its membership campaign, with vibrant flags and banners displayed along the main roads of Lahore.

Eminent personalities have come together on a common platform, committed to shaping the future of the country. The streets of Liberty, Main Boulevard, Gulberg, Jail Road, Mozang, and Ferozepur Road are adorned with the vibrant colors of the party flags.

Individuals from various spheres, including politics, social activism, and business, have pledged their unwavering support. Abdul Aleem Khan, President of the IPP, has vowed to translate hope into action, providing strong support to the nation.