IPP vehemently condemns desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden

The Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) on Sunday strongly condemned the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden of the Holy Quran outside a Stockholm mosque on the occasion of Eidul Azha.

In a statement issued on Sunday, IPP Information Secretary Firdous Ashiq Awan expressed deep sorrow and anguish, stating that the desecration of the Holy Quran has caused immense pain to Muslims around the world.

She emphasised that mutual religious respect is essential for the attainment of world peace.

Read also: Sanjrani, Ashraf urge global community to prevent such incidents

“The silence of the Swedish government regarding this incident has been strongly criticised by the IPP,” added Ashiq Awan.

The IPP leader called upon the international community to take note of this condemnable act and urged the United Nations to formulate an effective strategy to prevent such incidents in the future.

She also that freedom of expression should not be used as a means to hurt the religious sentiments of others.

She stressed that while Muslims hold deep respect for other religions, it is crucial for the non-Muslim community to reciprocate this respect towards the Muslim community.