Chaudhry Shujaat meets Elahi at Lahore jail to discuss political landscape

In a bid to break the ice between the cousins, Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Q) chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain on Sunday met Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Parvez Elahi at Lahore Camp Jail.

Shujaat’s son Chaudhry Salik Hussain was accompanying the PML-Q leader. During the meeting the Shujaat inquired about Elahi’s health.

The two leaders also discussed also the current political situation.

It is noteworthy that Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, the President of Tehreek-e-Insaf, is currently serving judicial remand in a money laundering case.

The former Punjab exective was apprehended by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on June 26, subsequent to being granted bail in an anti-corruption case.

Elahi is among the PTI leaders who are standing firm with the party chairman, Imran Khan, despite a government crackdown that is followed by a mass exodus of leaders from the former ruling party.

PIC doctors term Elahi’s health as satisfactory

The doctors of Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) conducted a medical examination of former chief minister of Punjab Parvez Elahi in the prison and termed the health of Elahi as ‘satisfactory’.

During their fourth visit, the doctors team recommended some medical tests to Elahi.

Sources said Parvez Elahi was suffering from heart disease and PIC has formed a medical board for Parvez Elahi.

“Parvez Elahi’s physical condition is satisfactory and condition is not in such case that he be treated in the hospital,” sources said.