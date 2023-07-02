Banks to remain closed on July 3
SBP issues notification for holiday on Monday
The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has announced a bank holiday on July 3 (Monday).
In a notification, the central bank stated, “The State Bank of Pakistan will remain closed for public dealing on July 3 (Monday), which shall be observed as Bank Holiday.”
It added, “All banks / DFIs / MFBs shall, therefore, remain closed for public dealing on the aforementioned date.”
However, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said that employees of all banks / DFIs / MFBs will attend the office as usual.
