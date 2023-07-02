PTI forms 17-member supervisory committee to strengthen party structure in Karachi

In a move aimed at strengthening its presence and organizational structure in Karachi, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has announced the formation of a 17-member supervisory committee for the city.

The committee will be responsible for overseeing party affairs and activities in Karachi, ensuring effective coordination, and promoting the PTI’s agenda in the region.

The decision to establish the Karachi supervisory committee was made by Sindh PTI President Haleem Adil Shaikh, who recognized the need for a dedicated team to monitor and guide the party’s operations in the city.

With the rapid growth and significance of Karachi as a political and economic hub, the PTI aims to strengthen its grassroots presence and address the specific challenges faced by the party in the metropolis.

The notification regarding the formation of the committee was issued by PTI Sindh General Secretary Ali Pal Advocate.