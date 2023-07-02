CTD arrests ‘TTP commander’ in Multan intel operation

In view of threats of terrorism, the Counter-Terrorism Department of Punjab conducted a major intelligence-based operation.

During the operation, an alleged main commander of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan was arrested from Multan.

According to the spokesperson, explosive material, fuse, phone and cash were seized from the arrested suspect.

The CTD spokesman said the terrorist has been identified as Kamal.

Moreover, 25 suspects have been arrested during 479 combing operations this week, the authorities claimed.

Also, 17,398 people were questioned during the combing operations, the authorities added.