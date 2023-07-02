Naila Kiani makes history as first Pakistani woman to scale Nanga Parbat

Renowned climber Naila Kiani achieved a remarkable feat on Sunday as she became the first Pakistani woman to successfully scale the treacherous Nanga Parbat.

Nanga Parbat, also known as the ‘Killer Mountain,’ stands at a formidable height of 8,126 meters and is notorious for its high fatality rate. The ascent is challenging, with the constant risk of unstable glaciers, avalanches, and unpredictable storms.

The Secretary of the Alpine Club of Pakistan, Karrar Haidri, confirmed Kiani’s summit achievement. “On July 2, 2023, at 10:18 a.m., Naila Kiani conquered the majestic Nanga Parbat, proudly standing tall at 8,126 meters,” Haidri announced.

With this remarkable accomplishment, Kiani has now scaled seven of the world’s daunting 8,000-meter peaks, cementing her position as one of the most accomplished climbers of our time. Her previous conquests include the legendary Mount Everest, the formidable K2, the commanding Lhotse, the treacherous Annapurna, and the elusive G1 and G2.

Kiani’s unwavering determination, unmatched skills, and indomitable spirit have been a source of inspiration for countless mountaineers and adventure enthusiasts around the world. She serves as a shining example of how individuals can overcome seemingly insurmountable obstacles.

Reflecting on her extraordinary achievement, Naila Kiani expressed some initial apprehension about the daunting task but remained resolute in her mission to accomplish her goal. Her unwavering determination and dedication have propelled her to new heights in the world of mountaineering.

Naila Kiani’s historic ascent of Nanga Parbat serves as a testament to the incredible potential and resilience of Pakistani women in challenging fields. Her remarkable achievement will undoubtedly inspire many aspiring climbers and adventurers, encouraging them to pursue their dreams and conquer their own mountains.