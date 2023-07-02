63 devotees injured as bus overturns en route to Toba Tek Singh
Six others injured in rickshaw-trailer collision in Pakpattan
A bus carrying devotees overturned near Adda Phillaur on Samundri Road, injuring 63 of the passengers.
The district health officer said 20 of the injured are in critical condition.
The bus was en route to Toba Tek Singh from the Bibi Pak Daman shrine in Lahore.
Meanwhile, six people were injured when a rickshaw collided into a trailer on Pir Ghazni Road in Pakpattan, rescue sources claimed.
accident
devotees
Pakpattan
toba tek singh
bus
