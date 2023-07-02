Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Pakistan » Punjab

63 devotees injured as bus overturns en route to Toba Tek Singh

Six others injured in rickshaw-trailer collision in Pakpattan
Samaa Web Desk Jul 02, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
Photo: file
Photo: file

A bus carrying devotees overturned near Adda Phillaur on Samundri Road, injuring 63 of the passengers.

The district health officer said 20 of the injured are in critical condition.

The bus was en route to Toba Tek Singh from the Bibi Pak Daman shrine in Lahore.

Meanwhile, six people were injured when a rickshaw collided into a trailer on Pir Ghazni Road in Pakpattan, rescue sources claimed.

accident

devotees

Pakpattan

toba tek singh

bus

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Taboola

Taboola ads will show in this div

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular