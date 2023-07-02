First Pakistani appointed deputy sheriff in Colorado county in US

A Pakistani youth has been appointed the deputy sheriff of Adams County in Colorado, US.

Kashif Sarmad Khalid, a young man from Hyderabad, worked hard in the United States and achieved success.

After receiving the required training, Kashif was appointed the deputy sheriff of the Adams County in America’s Colorado state.

Kashif completed his MA degree from the University of Sindh and also got a law degree. He also received a masters degree in criminal justice from the US.

In 2012, Kashif worked as a crime reporter in Karachi, and 10 years ago, he shifted to the US where he continued his academic career.

After receiving his degree in criminal justice, he got a job as a police officer in Colorado.