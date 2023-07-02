Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Money » Power

Govt to save Rs438bn annually with energy plan applicable from July 1

Plan implementation will also save 8,000MW of electricity
Zaheer Ali Khan Jul 02, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
Photo: file
Photo: file

The government expects to save Rs438 billion annually through the implementation of the energy conservation plan from July 1.

The implementation of the previously announced plan will save 8,000 megawatts of electricity.

According to the documents obtained by SAMAA TV, the duty imposed on substandard fans will get the government tax worth Rs15 billion.

Moreover, banning the manufacturing and import of substandard bulbs will fetch Rs23 billion in revenue, Rs86 billion will be generated from e-bikes, and Rs23 billion will be saved by using LED lights instead of bulbs.

According to the plan, closing the markets four hours earlier will save Rs62 billion, while allowing 20% of the staff to work from home will save Rs56 billion, the documents say.

Using conical baffles in geysers will save 25% gas, and Pakistan save Rs92 billion annually under this head.

Economy

energy

electricity

energy conservation

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Taboola

Taboola ads will show in this div

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular