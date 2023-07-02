Govt to save Rs438bn annually with energy plan applicable from July 1

The government expects to save Rs438 billion annually through the implementation of the energy conservation plan from July 1.

The implementation of the previously announced plan will save 8,000 megawatts of electricity.

According to the documents obtained by SAMAA TV, the duty imposed on substandard fans will get the government tax worth Rs15 billion.

Moreover, banning the manufacturing and import of substandard bulbs will fetch Rs23 billion in revenue, Rs86 billion will be generated from e-bikes, and Rs23 billion will be saved by using LED lights instead of bulbs.

According to the plan, closing the markets four hours earlier will save Rs62 billion, while allowing 20% of the staff to work from home will save Rs56 billion, the documents say.

Using conical baffles in geysers will save 25% gas, and Pakistan save Rs92 billion annually under this head.