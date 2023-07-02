Karachi to experience more hot days as rainfall possibility diminishes

Karachi residents should brace themselves for hot and humid weather as the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecasted no chance of rain in the city.

According to the Met Office, the current weather conditions indicate no likelihood of heavy showers, although there may be occasional drizzles in some parts of the city during the evening or night.

The absence of rain is expected to prolong the prevailing hot and humid conditions in Karachi. While many eagerly anticipate relief from the scorching heat, the effects of the monsoon season are anticipated to become noticeable after July 10 to July 15.

It is during this period that heavy to moderate rainfall is expected to bring some respite from the persistent heat.

However, until the anticipated arrival of the monsoon, residents are advised to take necessary precautions to cope with the prevailing hot and humid weather. Staying hydrated, avoiding prolonged exposure to direct sunlight, and seeking shelter in cool and shaded areas are some of the recommended measures to stay safe during these challenging weather conditions.