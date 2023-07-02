Watch Live
Pakistan » Balochistan

One FC, 3 police personnel martyred in terrorist attack in Balochistan’s Shirani district

One terrorist also killed in exchange of fire, security officials say
Muhammad Atif Ali Jul 02, 2023
Photo: file
An FC checkpost has been attacked by terrorists in the Dhana Sar area of Shirani district in Balochistan.

Reportedly, one FC and three police personnel have been martyred in the attack, as per security officials.

One terrorist was also killed in an exchange of fire, they said further.

The officials said an exchange of fire between the security forces and terrorists is going on.

The Balochistan chief minister’s spokesperson, Babar Yousufzai, has condemned the Shirani terrorist attack.

The terrorists want to destroy the law and order situation with this cowardly attack, he remarked.

He said no concession will be offered to the terrorists, adding the entire nation is proud of the sacrifices rendered by the security forces.

