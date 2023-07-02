Post-Hajj flight operation begins from today, ensuring safe return for pilgrims

A month-long post-Hajj flight operation is set to commence today (Sunday), ensuring a smooth and memorable conclusion for nearly 82,000 government Hajj scheme pilgrims and facilitating their reunion with their families.

Airlines such as Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), Airblue, Serene Air, and Saudi Airlines will work together to facilitate the safe return of Pakistani pilgrims.

Muhammad Umer Butt, the Spokesman for the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, said a total of three flights will depart from Jeddah on Sunday, July 2. Among them, Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Talha Mehmood will be traveling on one of the flights bound for Islamabad International Airport.

The first three flights carrying 693 Hujjaj will reach Karachi. PIA Chief Operating Officer Amanullah Qureshi will receive the pilgrims at Jinnah International Airport Karachi.

Similarly, the flights from Jeddah will also reach Faisalabad and Islamabad. The Hajj flight operation from Jeddah will culminate on July 20.

Officials from the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, the Civil Aviation Authority, and the concerned airlines will welcome the returning pilgrims, while five liters of Aab-e-Zam Zam will be provided to pilgrims upon their arrival at the airport.

The departure of pilgrims from Makkah to Madinah will begin on July 2, he said, while the first Hajj flight operation from Madinah to Pakistan will start on July 5.

A total of 38,000 pilgrims will be sent to Madinah, and the last Hajj flight from Madinah will reach home on August 2.