Post-Hajj flight operation begins, ensuring safe return for pilgrims

A month-long post-Hajj flight operation has commenced on Sunday, ensuring a smooth and memorable conclusion for nearly 82,000 government Hajj scheme pilgrims and facilitating their reunion with their families.

The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) along with private airlines including Airblue, Serene Air, and Saudi Airlines are working together to facilitate the safe return of Pakistani pilgrims.

Muhammad Umer Butt, the Spokesman for the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, said a total of three flights will depart from Jeddah on Sunday, July 2. Among them, Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Talha Mehmood will be traveling on one of the flights bound for Islamabad International Airport.

According to a spokesperson from PIA, the post-Hajj operation commenced with the arrival of PIA flight PK 762 from Jeddah to Islamabad at 5:30 am today. Another flight, PK 760, carrying 300 passengers, arrived in Lahore from Jeddah at 3:20 PM.

Three flights carrying a total of 693 Hujjaj arrived in Karachi while pilgrims was received by PIA Chief Operating Officer Amanullah Qureshi upon their arrival at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi.

One of these flights, PK 853, landed in Karachi with 360 pilgrims on board. The Sindh Governor, Kamran Tessori, warmly welcomed the arriving pilgrims.

Similarly, the flights from Jeddah will also reach Faisalabad and Multan. The Hajj flight operation from Jeddah will culminate on July 20.

Officials from the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, the Civil Aviation Authority, and the concerned airlines will welcome the returning pilgrims, while five liters of Aab-e-Zam Zam will be provided to pilgrims upon their arrival at the airport.

The departure of pilgrims from Makkah to Madinah will begin on July 2, he said, while the first Hajj flight operation from Madinah to Pakistan will start on July 5.

A total of 38,000 pilgrims will be sent to Madinah, and the last Hajj flight from Madinah will reach home on August 2..

A first post-Hajj flight carrying 113 pilgrims landed at Faisalabad airport, wherein, Faisalabad deputy commissioner along with district administration officials welcomed the pilgrims.