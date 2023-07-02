Sweden Quran burning: Sanjrani, Ashraf urge global community to prevent such incidents

Acting President Sadiq Sanjrani has decided to raise the issue of desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden on the international level.

The incident in Sweden cannot be condemned enough, he said.

“I will write a special letter to parliaments around the world,” Sanjrani said in a statement, adding that to prevent such incidents, the international parliamentary institutions will have to play their role.

The Senate chairman further said the tragic incident hurt the sentiments of the Muslim world. Hurting the sentiments of others cannot be allowed under the guise of freedom of expression, he added.

Sanjrani further said such hateful acts are undoubtedly a violation of international laws.

The international community should take notice of this incident and play its role to prevent them in the future, he demanded.

“I suggest the parliaments of the Muslim countries call an emergency meeting,” the acting president said, adding the Sweden incident will be strongly condemned on these forums of the Muslim world.

The parliament, government, and the people of Pakistan are deeply saddened over the heartbreaking incident, the acting president said.

“The Swedish government should itself take immediate action on this incident,” he sought.

Such freedom cannot be allowed under any circumstances, Sanjrani stressed, adding all religions teach respect for each other.

Meanwhile, National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf has also strongly criticized the incident, saying it hurt the sentiments of billions of Muslims.

He urged all the nations of the world to take measures to prevent such incidents. He added that Islam taught peace and brotherhood.

“There is no room for anarchy, mischief and hateful acts,” Ashraf remarked.

He said the Muslim world should show unity to counter Islamophobia, adding that Muslims will not tolerate desecration of their holy book under any circumstances.

“We should respect each other’s religious beliefs and values,” the speaker said.

He suggested that for this purpose, promotion of inter-faith harmony and dialogue is necessary. He further said the international community should play a role in promoting inter-faith harmony.

Religious Affairs Minister Talha Mahmood said words are not enough to condemn the desecration of the Holy Quran.

The religious sentiments of a half billion and a half Muslims were hurt, the minister lamented.

After carrying out such a heinous act, one cannot hide behind freedom of expression, Senator Mahmood said.

He urged the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to play its active role, adding Islamophobia is a blot on the face of the Western world.