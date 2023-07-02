PCB pens letter to PM, seeks decision on team’s participation in World Cup

In a significant development, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has written a letter to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the patron-in-chief of the cricket, with the support of the Inter-Provincial Coordination Committee (IPCC), regarding the participation of the Pakistan Cricket Team in the upcoming ICC World Cup to be held in India.

According to reliable sources, the PCB has expressed its concerns and sought guidance from the government through the letter, highlighting the fact that the World Cup is scheduled to take place in India.

The letter also emphasised the need for a clear decision on the team’s departure to India and requests instructions regarding the specific venues for matches.

Sources further reveal that the PCB has provided the government with a comprehensive list of all the venues, attached alongside the letter. Copies of the letter have also been sent to the Ministry of Interior and Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The letter to PM Shehbaz highlights that a delegation had previously visited India before the team’s departure for a series in 2016. The PCB has expressed its willingness to facilitate the process of sending a delegation once again if deemed necessary.