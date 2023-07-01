Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha seek blessings at Golden Temple ahead of wedding

Parineeti Chopra and her fiance, Raghav Chadha, paid a visit to the revered Golden Temple in Amritsar, immersing themselves in prayers and seeking divine blessings.

The couple, dressed in elegant white attire, walked hand in hand within the temple premises. Having announced their engagement in May, Parineeti and Raghav are now gearing up for their forthcoming wedding.

Parineeti donned a white kurta salwar, gracefully covering her head with a dupatta, while Raghav sported a white kurta-pyjama paired with a grey Nehru jacket. Inside the temple, he covered his head with an orange cloth as a mark of respect. The couple had been spotted upon their arrival at the Amritsar airport, setting off a wave of excitement among their fans.

Taking to Instagram, Parineeti shared a picture from their visit to the Golden Temple and expressed her gratitude, saying, “My visit this time was even more special; with him by my side. @raghavchadha88 Vaahe Guru da Khalsa Vaahe Guru di fateh.”

Their engagement ceremony, held at Kapurthala House in New Delhi, witnessed the presence of close family members and esteemed guests, including Priyanka Chopra, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, and P. Chidambaram.

Revealing more about their love story, Parineeti shared heartfelt moments from the engagement ceremony on social media. She expressed, “When you know, you know. One breakfast together and I knew - I had met the one. The most wonderful man whose quiet strength would be calming, peaceful, and inspiring. His support, humor, wit, and friendship are pure joy. He is my home. Our engagement party was like living a dream - a dream unfurling beautifully amidst love, laughter, emotion, and loads of dancing!”

As the couple continues their wedding preparations, they were recently seen exploring potential wedding locations in Udaipur, hinting at a destination wedding in Rajasthan, following the footsteps of Parineeti’s cousin, Priyanka Chopra, and Nick Jonas. Parineeti’s upcoming project, Chamkila, directed by Imtiaz Ali, will feature her opposite Diljit Dosanjh and revolve around the lives of renowned Punjabi singers Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila.