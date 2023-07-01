Mehwish Hayat and Ramsha Khan laud Wahaj Ali’s acting skills and humility

Renowned actors Mehwish Hayat and Ramsha Khan, who recently starred together in the film Teri Meri Kahaniyaan, have been engaging in numerous interviews to discuss their latest project.

During a recent interview with BBC Urdu’s Haroon Rasheed, they were asked about their co-actor, the talented Wahaj Ali, and his rapid rise to stardom. Both actors commended Wahaj Ali’s exceptional acting abilities.

Having worked with Wahaj Ali in multiple drama serials, including Maah E Tamaan and Ghisi Phiti Mohabbat, Ramsha Khan and Mehwish Hayat expressed their admiration for his talent. Mehwish Hayat disagreed with the notion that Wahaj Ali’s success was instantaneous, stating, “I disagree with you. Wahaj Ali’s success didn’t come in a short span; he has been struggling for nearly a decade now. It’s just that he has now received the recognition he deserved. The power of drama is such that if you excel in your character and connect with the viewers, it is a sure shot hit, and you become the nation’s heartthrob.”

Ramsha Khan expressed immense pride and happiness for Wahaj Ali’s accomplishments, affirming that he deserved every bit of success and more. She also praised his diligent work ethic and humble nature, noting that his eyes have a captivating effect when he performs.

The admiration and support exhibited by Mehwish Hayat and Ramsha Khan highlight the camaraderie and mutual respect among the talented actors in the industry. Wahaj Ali’s dedication and skill have propelled him to new heights, earning him well-deserved recognition and adoration from both his co-stars and the audience.