ECP commences application process for election symbols

In order to be ready for the next general elections, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued a directive to all political parties encouraging them to submit their requests for the allocation of election emblems.

In a statement issued by the Election Commission, it has been said that the process of receiving the applications of political parties for obtaining election symbols for the General Election 2023 for the National and Provincial Assemblies of Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan has started.

In accordance with the Election Act/Rules 2017, political parties eligible to obtain election symbols for the upcoming General Election 2023 in the National and Provincial Assemblies of Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan are invited to submit their applications.

The Election Commission emphasized that all applications must be submitted by party leaders and received no later than 19th July 2023. Compliance with Section 216 of the Election Act, 2017, is mandatory for all political parties during the application submission process.

To ensure a comprehensive application, the following documents/information must be attached: a priority list of election symbols for obtaining the desired symbol or previously assigned symbols, the signature of the party leader, the head office address of the political party, and adherence to the eligibility criteria outlined in Section 215 of the Election Act 2017.

Political parties that applied for election symbols during the February and March 2023 general elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are required to reapply.

It is important to note that incomplete or faxed applications will not be considered, and applications submitted prior to the official press release will be disregarded. Therefore, all political parties that previously submitted applications are urged to submit fresh applications.

The deadline for submission is set for 19th July 2023, and any applications received after this date will not be considered. Additionally, an affidavit as per Section 206 of the Election Act, 2017, must be filed along with the application to obtain election symbols.