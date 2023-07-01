‘Aashiqui 3:’ Mukesh Bhatt to introduce new face as Kartik Aaryan’s co-star

The highly anticipated Aashiqui 3, directed by Anurag Basu and slated to begin filming early next year, is yet to finalize its leading lady.

While names like Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone were initially rumoured, recent speculation pointed towards Fatima Sana Shaikh as the chosen one.

However, in a conversation with Aashiqui producer Mukesh Bhatt regarding the elusive heroine, he denied the reports, stating, “No, it is not the actress you’ve mentioned (Fatima Sana Shaikh). I don’t know where that came from.”

Bhatt emphasized the importance of finalizing the script before casting the female lead, saying, “Without locking in the script, a film is nothing. I’ve never been a proposal maker. I make cinema. For me, the script comes first and then the cast.” He also highlighted the significance of the music in the Aashiqui series, expressing the desire for an exceptional music score in Aashiqui 3, similar to the previous instalments.

Regarding the leading lady, Bhatt revealed their inclination towards introducing a fresh face alongside Kartik Aaryan in Aashiqui 3. He mentioned the success of newcomers in the first Aashiqui film, both in terms of performances and music. However, Bhatt emphasized that they are in no rush and will take their time to complete the script before making any casting decisions.