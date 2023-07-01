IPP kicks off membership drive

The Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) has kicked off its membership campaign, with vibrant flags and banners proudly displayed along the main roads of Lahore.

Eminent personalities have come together on a common platform, committed to shaping the future of the country. The streets of Liberty, Main Boulevard, Gulberg, Jail Road, Mazang, and Ferozepur are now adorned with the vibrant colors of the party flags.

Individuals from various spheres, including politics, social activism, and business, have pledged their unwavering support. Abdul Aleem Khan, President of the IPP, has vowed to translate hope into action, providing strong support to the nation.

Emphasising their imminent entry into the political arena, party spokesperson Firdous Ashiq Awan highlighted the future under the leadership of Jahangir Tareen and Abdul Aleem Khan. She expressed the party’s determination to revive shattered dreams and bring positive change to the nation.

Ms Awan, while criticising the incumbent government, voiced concerns over the deteriorating conditions faced by the people within just a year. These individuals were perceived as champions among the incompetent, yet failed to deliver on their promises.