BBC releases trailer for ‘World on Fire’ season 2, starring Ahad Raza Mir

The BBC has released the trailer for World on Fire Season 2, featuring Pakistani actor Ahad Raza Mir. Ahad plays Rajib, a fearless leader in the British Indian Army during World War II.

View this post on Instagram

Despite being a supporting character, Ahad’s role is significant, as he is prominently featured in the 41-second trailer. He joins the original cast, including Lesley Manville, Jonah Hauer-King, Julia Brown, and Zofia Wichlacz.

View this post on Instagram

The upcoming season of World on Fire takes viewers on a riveting journey through the harrowing events of World War II across Britain, France, Germany, and India. It promises to delve deeper into the conflict, highlighting the resilience and sacrifices of individuals from different nations. The trailer offers glimpses of intense battles between RAF and German bombers, as well as storylines set in India, where British troops join forces with the Indian Sappers and Australian Diggers.

World on Fire is praised for its ability to merge grand-scale conflicts with intimate character-driven narratives. By focusing on the personal experiences and struggles of its diverse cast, the series demonstrates the human cost of war, making it a poignant and powerful viewing experience. Fans eagerly anticipate another gripping installment that transports them back to a pivotal era in history.

With its masterful storytelling, World on Fire Season 2 is expected to leave a lasting impact on viewers. It serves as a reminder that behind every historical event, there are individuals whose lives are forever changed. The series continues to captivate audiences and solidify its position as a must-watch for history enthusiasts and drama lovers alike.