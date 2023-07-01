Ali Zafar’s soulful song ‘Husn’ blends Eastern and Western influences

Ali Zafar has unveiled his latest song “Husn,” a qawwali-cum-ballad that explores the depths of love and his musical journey.

The track features renowned couplets by sufi poet Amir Khusrau, adding an extra layer of depth to the composition.

“Husn” showcases a musical duality, combining traditional Eastern instruments like tablas and sarangi with contemporary guitars and bass. Unlike Ali Zafar’s typical upbeat numbers, this song is heartfelt and versatile, presenting a new sound that seamlessly merges Eastern and Western sensibilities.

The visuals accompanying the song capture the various facets of Ali Zafar, delving into the realms of spiritual and physical love. While the song might evoke memories of Ali’s fan-favorite era of “Jhoom,” it possesses a distinct identity of its own. Ali’s rhythmic improvisations and his soaring vocals demonstrate his vocal prowess, particularly in conveying pain and love.

In the description on YouTube, Ali Zafar explains that “Husn” encapsulates his spiritual journey and the essence of love. The song had been brewing within him for years before he finally arranged and recorded it. The song’s profound theme posed a creative challenge, but during a recent trip to Turkey, Ali made the spontaneous decision to capture its essence, bringing the long-awaited track to life.

Ali Zafar hopes that “Husn” will take listeners on a transformative journey of pain and pleasure, allowing them to interpret and experience love in their own unique way. Produced and curated by Ali himself, the song features collaborations with talented musicians and qawwals, resulting in a captivating and soul-stirring composition.