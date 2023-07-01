Fazlur Rehman condemns Holy Quran desecration in Sweden

Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the chairman of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), expressed deep concern and condemnation over the recent act of desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden.

He emphasized that this appalling incident has caused immense hurt and insult to Muslims worldwide, deeply affecting their religious and spiritual sentiments.

He highlighted that such acts are orchestrated to disrupt peace and harmony, instigating conflicts within societies.

The JUI-F chief firmly stated that the international community must take swift action to identify and hold accountable those responsible for creating a tense and volatile environment through the disrespectful treatment of religious sanctities.