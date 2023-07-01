Rajinikanth’s ‘Jailer’ builds anticipation as first single release approaches

Fans of Rajinikanth are eagerly anticipating the release of the first single from his upcoming film “Jailer,” directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Sun Pictures.

As fans anticipated the announcement, the production banner shared a short video on social media featuring music composer Anirudh Ravichander and Nelson, teasing the release of the first single. The video showed Nelson expressing his repeated inquiries to Anirudh about a song for the film. The caption accompanying the video hinted at the impending release of the “Andha (that) first single.”

In response, Anirudh Ravichander posted a photo on Twitter and Instagram, featuring Rajinikanth from the film “Annamalai” holding up four fingers. He captioned the image with “Thalaivar Rajinikanth entry in four days,” indicating that an update or the first single could be expected soon.

Director Nelson Dilipkumar also shared a glimpse from the song’s making, stating that for now, a photo had been released. The photo depicted Anirudh focused on his studio monitor, surrounded by technicians.

Fans now eagerly await the announcement of the first single’s release, which is speculated to occur in four days, potentially on July 4 or 5. “Jailer” marks the fourth collaboration between Nelson Dilipkumar and Anirudh Ravichander. While the film’s previous songs featured lyrics by Sivakarthikeyan, it remains unclear if “Jailer” will follow suit. Scheduled to hit theaters on August 10, the film boasts a star-studded cast, further fueling anticipation among Rajinikanth’s dedicated fan base.