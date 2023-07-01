Aleem Khan’s social media team’s success, boycott Swedish brands trends at #1

The president of the Istehkam-e-Pakistan party (IPP), Abdul Aleem Khan’s social media team voiced the issue of the desecration of the Holy Quran and started a hashtag to boycott Swedish brands, which soon became a top trend on Twitter.

Aleem Khan’s social media team gained new heights of success as their message on the social media site, Twitter started going viral. President IPP’s message said that the nation should boycott the products made under the following Swedish brands, Volvo, IKEA, Spotify, Electrolux, Ericsson, Essity, Assa Abloy, and Skanska as Sweden has hurt the sentiments of Muslims around the globe by allowing the desecration of the Holy Quran, and the state promoting Islamophobia should be boycotted.

Aleem Khan’s social media team garnered to raise the voices of Muslims to condemn the drastic event, and #BoycottSwedishBrands gained popularity with top trends on Twitter. In his Tweet, he said, “The desecration of the Holy Quran on Eid day with the permission of the Swedish government is extremely heartbreaking, reprehensible and shameful. Hurting sentiments of more than 2 billion Muslims under the guise of freedom of expression reflects the sick thinking of Western leaders. The purpose of such events is to create outrage among Muslims. The West should know that insulting other religions and holy persons can never be called freedom of expression. The government of Pakistan and other Muslim governments should not only protest against this heinous act at every international forum but also take effective measures to prevent such incidents.”

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday said he was disgusted and appalled by the incident of public burning of the Holy Quran in front of a mosque in Sweden.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said, “Such vile, despicable and heinous Islamophobic acts brazenly violate international law. I have no words to adequately condemn this anti-Islam act, which is clearly meant to hurt the feelings of Muslims around the world. The Holy Quran is a Divine Book of love, peace and wisdom for the entire humanity and the deviant character who indulged in this condemnable act has, in fact, insulted the shared values of humanity.”